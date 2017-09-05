To Counter Jio, BSNL Announces New Plan With 90GB Data At Rs 429

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited or BSNL has announced a new pack at Rs 429, which will provide unlimited voice and 1GB data per day for a period of 90 days. BSNL's Rs 429 offer is only valid for its prepaid users. "This plan will give free voice (local/STD) on any network and 90 GB data (1 GB per day) for 90 days on pan-India basis," BSNL said in a statement. However, the plan will not be available in the Kerala circle, the state-run telecom operator added."This voice and data centric plan is available for Rs 429, that is, Rs 143 per month which gives unlimited voice (local/STD) on any net and 90 GB data (at 1 GB per day) for 90 days, which is the most competitive plan in present market scenario," said RK Mittal, Director (Consumer Mobility) BSNL board.This BSNL pack comes after Reliance Jio's and Airtel's Rs 399 plans offering free calls with 1GB data per day for 84 days.Amid heightened competition in the telecom sector, BSNL had also come up with 360GBs of 3G/2G data for its prepaid users at Rs 444. Under the STV or special tariff voucher, the company provided 4GBs of data every day.After Jio's entry in the sector, other operators have been trying to come up with aggressive offers to retain their market share.Recently, the government has deferred a decision on selling a stake in state-run telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) as falling profits and market share in the booming handphone sector dim the prospects of a successful sale.Chief Executive Anupam Shrivastava said the government, which fully owns BSNL, should wait until the company returns to profit before attempting to sell a stake.