These Are The Best Employers For Engineering Graduates, MBAs

Here are the rankings in detail:
For engineering/IT students
1. Google
2. Microsoft
3. Apple
4. General Electric
5. BMW Group
6. IBM
7. Intel
8. Siemens
9. Sony
10. Samsung
For business students
1. Google
2. Goldman Sachs
3. Apple
4. EY
5. PwC
6. Deloitee
7. Microsoft
8. L’Oreal Group
9. KPMG
10. J.P.Morgan
(Source: Universum’s World’s Most Attractive Employers 2017)
The World Economic Forum tweeted the results of this survey.
These are 2017’s most attractive #employers for students https://t.co/GOaOK7tsJgpic.twitter.com/LyzojuWIDN— World Economic Forum (@wef) August 14, 2017
According to the survey published on the World Economic Forum’s website, IT students are more attracted towards tech firms than their business counterparts.
The survey also focusses on how youngsters today seek a work-life balance. Students have chosen to focus it ahead of other career goals such as security, intellectual drive and global career.
When it comes to motivation, business students aim for high future earnings, while their IT counterparts look for creativity and innovation, the survey found.
Here are the industries business students prefer to work with:
Management and strategy consultancies (28 per cent)
Banking (25 per cent)
Financial Services (23 per cent)
Auditing and Accounting (19 per cent)
Media and Advertising (17 per cent)
Here are the industries IT or engineering students prefer to work with:
Software, computer services, multimedia development and digital entertainment: 23 per cent
Industrial engineering and manufacturing (21 per cent)
Aerospace and defence (20 per cent)
Automotive (17 per cent)
Energy (16 per cent)
Universum comes out with the list of best employers every year. The aim is to know what candidates seek from a prospective employer, according to Universum. If a company wants to be considered in this survey, it must rank in the top 90 per cent of employers within at least six of the 12 largest economies in the world, weighted by the gross domestic product, it said.