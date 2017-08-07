SUVs, Luxury Cars Could Cost More, Cess Likely To Go Up

Highlights GST Council proposes to increase cess from 15% to 25% The Council noted that the tax incidence on motor vehicles had come down If implemented, it will increase the price of SUVs, luxury cars

The GST Council has recommended that the central government may move legislative amendments to increase the ceiling of cess on motor vehicles to 25 per cent from the present 15 per cent, a move which, if implemented, could make sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and luxury cars more expensive. This was stated by the Ministry of Finance in a tweet on Monday. Currently, the levy on these vehicles, including the 28 per cent GST and the 15 per cent cess, adds to 43 per cent. This could rise to 53 per cent if the law is amended."The decision on when to raise the actual cess leviable on the motor vehicles will be taken by the GST Council in due course," the finance ministry added in another tweet. The GST Council in its 20th Meeting held on August 5, 2017 noted that the total tax incidence on motor vehicles after GST has come down, it said.The cess will boost the Centre's kitty meant to compensating states for revenue losses in the wake of shifting to the new indirect tax regime. The new GST regime came into effect from July 1.The next meeting of the GST council is scheduled on September 9 in Hyderabad.Meanwhile, the all-powerful GST Council, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising representatives of all states, on August 5 decided to lower GST rate on all job works in the textile sector, from embroidery to weaving, to 5 per cent from 18 per cent. This 5 per cent rate will be applicable for job works in apparel, shawls and carpets. To make farm equipment cheaper, tractor parts would attract the GST rate of 18 per cent instead of 28 per cent previously.Auto makers had earlier reduced the prices of SUVs and luxury cars to pass on the benefits of GST to consumers after the new tax regime came into effect from July 1.