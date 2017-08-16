SpiceJet Launches Third Flight Under Udan Scheme

"Puducherry is one of the four un-served markets the airline will be operating to under the Udan scheme," SpiceJet said.

Business | | Updated: August 16, 2017
With this new flight, Puducherry will be connected with Delhi and Mumbai, among others.

New Delhi: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has launched services on the Hyderabad-Puducherry sector.

The airline said this is its third daily flight launched under the Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme.
With this new flight, Puducherry will be connected with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Vijaywada and Varanasi with convenient onward connections on the airline's network, the statement added.

Earlier, the airline had said that the flight will be operated on a Bombardier Q400 aircraft that can seat 78 passengers.

SpiceJet had been awarded six proposals and 11 routes under the first phase of the government's Udan regional connectivity scheme.


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

