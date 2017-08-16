SpiceJet Launches Third Flight Under Udan Scheme

: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has launched services on the Hyderabad-Puducherry sector.The airline said this is its third daily flight launched under the Udan (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme."Puducherry is one of the four un-served markets the airline will be operating to under the Udan scheme," SpiceJet said in a statement.With this new flight, Puducherry will be connected with Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Tirupati, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Vijaywada and Varanasi with convenient onward connections on the airline's network, the statement added.Earlier, the airline had said that the flight will be operated on a Bombardier Q400 aircraft that can seat 78 passengers.SpiceJet had been awarded six proposals and 11 routes under the first phase of the government's Udan regional connectivity scheme.