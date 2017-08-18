Sensex Ends Lower But Posts Weekly Gain; Infosys Tanks 10%

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Domestic shares fell on Friday led by Infosys Ltd that plunged after the resignation of Chief Executive Vishal Sikka heightened uncertainty about the IT services provider's future.However, the BSE and NSE indexes still posted their biggest weekly gain in five.The benchmark BSE Sensex closed down 0.85 per cent at 31,524.68, but gained nearly 1 per cent in the week.The broader NSE Nifty ended 0.67 per cent lower at 9,837.40, but rose 1.3 per cent for the week .Infosys shares closed down 9.6 per cent, their biggest daily fall in more than four years.