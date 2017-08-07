Sensex Ends 52 Points Lower; Midcap, Smallcap Stocks Shine

Indian shares ended lower on Monday as IT and pharma stocks fell on stronger rupee. However, buying in banking and metal stocks cushioned losses. The Sensex closed 51.74 points lower at 32,273.67 while the Nifty ended 9 points down at 10,057.40. The IT and pharma sub-indices of NSE fell 0.73 per cent and 0.30 per cent respectively as rupee continued to trade below the 64 level against the US dollar. IT and pharma companies get a major chunk of their revenue in US dollar. Infosys, TCS, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's Lab, Lupin were the prominent losers in the IT and pharma sector.Among Nifty stocks, Bharti Airtel was the top loser with 2.14 per cent loss followed by Tata Motors, NTPC and Infosys, which fell between 1.8-1.5 per cent.Meanwhile, Tata Steel was the top gainer in Nifty, up 4.2 per cent. The company will report its earnings later in the day. Indian Oil, SBI, BPCL, Adani Ports were the other prominent gainers in Nifty rising between 1.8 -2.92 per cent. Out of the 51 stocks in Nifty, 18 stocks closed in green while, 33 stocks ended lower.Midcap and smallcap shares were in action today. The BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices closed 1.05 and 1.14 per cent higher respectively outperforming the Sensex and Nifty.JP Associate closed 14.20 per cent higher at Rs 28.95 today after gaining as much as 19 per cent during intraday trade. JP Associate on Saturday reported profit for the June quarter after reporting losses consecutively for many quarters. The company made a net profit of Rs. 765 crore on revenues of Rs. 2,585 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2017 compared to a loss of Rs. 603 crore on sales of Rs. 1,817 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.