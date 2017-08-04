Sensex Below 32K, Nifty Loses 10K Mark

: Banking, healthcare and FMCG stocks weighed heavy on markets on Friday as the Sensex faltered and the Nifty dropped below the key 10,000-mark in early session.Asian shares were a mixed bag.The 30-share Sensex fell 76.20 points -- or 0.23 per cent -- to 32,161.68. The gauge had lost 337 points in the previous two sessions.Healthcare, FMCG, banking, power and auto indices were all in the loss zone, down by up to 1.67 per cent.The Nifty, which stayed above the 10,000 mark for seven straight sessions, slipped below the psychological level, down 22.55 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 9,991.10.The indices were pulled lower mostly by Sun Pharma, Lupin, Dr Reddy's, Cipla, ONGC and Reliance Industries.In contrast, Coal India, Maruti Suzuki and Hero MotoCorp, were up on selective buying support, chiefly on strong fundamentals.Traders said persistent selling by investors after recent gains amid muted earnings numbers by some companies and weak global leads dampened sentiment.Japan's Nikkei was down 0.36 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.01 per cent while Shanghai Composite rose 0.11 per cent.The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended at a record high by rising 0.04 per cent on Thursday.