SBI Q1 Profit Falls 20%, Bad Loans Situation Worsens

The state-run State Bank of India is the nation's biggest lender by assets.

Business | | Updated: August 11, 2017 13:49 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI Q1 Profit Falls 20%, Bad Loans Situation Worsens

State Bank of India's provisions for bad loans soared in Q1

State Bank of India, the nation's biggest lender by assets, posted a 20 percent fall in first-quarter profit as provisions for bad loans soared.

Net profit, not including contributions from subsidiaries,fell to Rs 20.06 billion ($312.84 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 25.21 billion a year earlier, the state-run lender said on Friday.

Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs 30.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 9.97 percent at end-June from 6.90 percent at March-end and 6.94 percent a year earlier.

© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READToilet: Ek Prem Katha Movie Review - Akshay Kumar's Film Stinks To High Heaven
SBIBanking SectorBad loansSBI earningsSBI q1 resultsSBI resultsSBI earnings previewSBI NPA

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalToilet Ek Prem Katha

................................ Advertisement ................................