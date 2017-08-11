SBI Q1 Profit Falls 20%, Bad Loans Situation Worsens

Net profit, not including contributions from subsidiaries,fell to Rs 20.06 billion ($312.84 million) in the quarter ended June 30, from Rs 25.21 billion a year earlier, the state-run lender said on Friday.
Analysts on average had expected the Mumbai-based bank to report a net profit of Rs 30.29 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 9.97 percent at end-June from 6.90 percent at March-end and 6.94 percent a year earlier.
