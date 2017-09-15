SBI Phone Banking Limit, Aadhaar Card Linking And ATM Charges

SBI said that one can transfer up to Rs 25,000 to his own account per day through phone banking.

Business | | Updated: September 15, 2017 10:32 IST
SBI allows 10 free ATM transactions in a month for non-metro customers

SBI or State Bank of India, the biggest lender in India, said that its customers can avail of fund transfer services through phone banking. In a Twitter post, the state-owned lender said that one can transfer up to Rs 25,000 to his own account per day through phone banking while for third party accounts, the transfer limit is Rs 10,000 per day. However, the monthly limit for third party transfer will be Rs 50,000 for phone banking, but there is no monthly limit for transfer to own account, SBI said. For phone banking transactions of more than Rs 5,000, you will require a one-time password (OTP).

 

SBI ATM Withdrawal Rules



SBI has said that its savings bank customers will get eight free ATM transactions a month (five at SBI ATMs and three at ATMs of other banks) in metro cities and 10 free transactions in non-metro cities (five at SBI ATMs and five at ATMs of other banks).

Transactions exceeding the permissible limit of free ATM transactions will attract a charge of Rs. 20 plus GST of 18 per cent (on all ATMs). Even if your transaction gets declined due to insufficient balance, then also you will be charged Rs. 20 plus tax for the transaction. In case of card-less withdrawals at ATMs fees will be Rs. 22 plus tax per transaction.

However, customers of SBI's Basic Savings Bank Account will get only four ATM free withdrawals per month, SBI added. After the four free ATM withdrawals, customers of Basic Savings Bank Account will be charged Rs. 50 plus tax for cash withdrawal at an SBI branch, Rs. 20 plus tax at other bank ATMs and Rs. 10 plus tax at SBI ATMs. (Read more)
 

Aadhaar Linking in SBI Accounts



The government of India has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar card to your bank account. According to the new rules, all existing bank account holders have to link their bank account to their Aadhaar within December 31, 2017. State Bank of India or SBI, India's biggest lender, offers many convenient options to its savings bank account holders to seed their account with Aadhaar number. SBI users have the option to upload their Aadhaar details online or through SMS in a particular format or by visiting the branch. However, the most convenient and less time consuming way to link Aadhaar number to your SBI account is through SMS. (Read more)

 

