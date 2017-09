© Thomson Reuters 2017

Sweden's Saab is tying up with the Adani Group to bid for defence deals in India, with a focus on its Gripen fighter jet aircraft, its chief executive Hakan Buskhe told reporters in New Delhi on Friday.The partnership will compete with US defence giant Lockheed Martin in a two horse-race to win a potential order from the military for single-engine jets that will be produced locally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Make-in-India" initiative.