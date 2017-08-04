Rupee Rises 9 paise To 63.60 Against US Dollar

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 63.60 against the US dollar on Friday on continued foreign capital inflows.It also found support from dollar's weakness overseas and increased selling of the American currency by exporters and banks, dealers said.Domestic equities were subdued at the start, which put a lid on the gains.Yesterday, the rupee had ended little changed at 63.69 -- its highest level in 2 years -- as RBI intervention in the foreign exchange market mopped up excess dollar liquidity.Meanwhile, the benchmark Sensex fell 76.20 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 32,161.68 in early trade on Friday.