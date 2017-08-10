Rupee Falls Beyond 64/Dollar: Five Things To Know

After hitting an over two-year high of 63.58 perlast week, thehas given up some of its recent gains. The rupee weakened above 64 level today, settling at 64.08, with traders citing increased demand for the American currency from importers. The rupee had closed at 63.83 per dollar on Wednesday. The recent strength of the dollar also weighed on the rupee.1) The recent selloff in the domestic equity markets has weighed heavily on the rupee. The Sensex has fallen nearly 1,000 points so far this month, amid weak global markets. Investors fretted about the simmering tensions between the United States and North Korea. "Some investors had wanted reasons to unwind their long positions built up in emerging market equities, and they found an opportunity in the latest bout of Korean tensions," said Kota Hirayama, senior emerging markets economist at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo. "At the moment, it is unclear how the Korean situation will play out and that is hampering the markets. But as past incidents involving the Korean Peninsula have shown, the impact on financial markets tends to fade away over a span of few days."2) Some domestic earnings disappointment and market regulator Sebi's crackdown on suspected shell companies has also weighed on the domestic market sentiment. This has triggered some profit-taking in equity markets, say analysts.3) The dollar has also bounced off its last's week's 15-month low against a basket of global currencies. A strong jobs report, released last Friday, gave the dollar index a big boost. The job market data underscored the view that the Federal Reserve has ammunition to continue on its tighter monetary policy path.4) Despite the rupee's recent weakness against the dollar, the currency is still up nearly six per cent against dollar, making it one of the best performing currencies in the world. Foreign investments into debt and shares have reached a net $31 billion this year, compared with $2.7 billion in sales last year, due to factors including low inflation and improving economic growth.5) Analysts say inflows into the domestic capital markets and broader movement in dollar would determine the value of the rupee, among other factors. A report by news agency Reuters said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will likely have to drain up to $22 billion in excess liquidity from the financial system as surging foreign investments forces the central bank to absorb the dollar inflows and sell rupees to cap gains in the rupee.