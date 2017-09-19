Reliance Jio Booster Packs: Get Additional Data After Daily Limit

Reliance Jio offers a wide range of recharge options to its prepaid customers. Starting form Rs 19 to Rs 9,999, Jio's recharge packs offer wide range of options to its customers based on their data usage. However, some of Jio's recharge packs come with daily data usage limit (or FUP limit). In Jio's most popular recharge packs-- the daily 4G FUP limit is 1 GB per day post which the data speed will come down to 128kbps. But for those who want more data at 4G speed beyond their daily FUP limit, Jio has options like booster packs.Jio's booster packs are special recharge plans without any validity. These plans work according to the validity of your existing plans. Ranging from Rs 11 to Rs 301, Jio's booster plans offers additional data of up to 10 GB, which can be used during your entire validity without any daily limit.This add-on pack, also known as booster pack, offers 100 MB of data at 4G speed along with 35 minutes of voice calls.The Rs 51 add on pack offers 1 GB of 4G data and 175 minutes of voice calling, according to Jio's website.This booster pack gives 2 GB data at 4G speed along with 325 minutes of voice calling.The Rs 201 booster pack offers 5GB of 4G data and 725 minutes of voice calling.The Rs 301 add on pack offers the maximum 10 GB data along with 1,000 minutes of voice calling.All the above packs can be activated anytime when you need additional data beyond the daily limit of your regular plan like 1 GB per day in case of the Rs 309 plan of Jio.- Open MyJio app. On the home page, select data booster option under "My Recharge".- You can see all the available add-on packs mentioned above. Select the appropriate one post which you will be redirected to payment gateway.-You can make payment either through your bank account, credit card, debit card or through payment walletsOnce you make payment, your recharge will be done and the add-on pack will be activated immediately.