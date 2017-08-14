Reliance Jio Adds Over 6 Million Customers In June

Reliance Jio added over 6 million customers in June, taking its total subscriber base to 12.3 crore, according to figures released by telecom regulator. At the end of June 30, Jio's market share in wireless category stood at 10.39 per cent. Bharti Airtel topped the market share table with 23.65 market share, followed by Vodafone at 17.86 per cent and Idea at 16.54 per cent. In the wireless category, Bharti Airtel added over 2 million customers in June, followed by BSNL and Vodafone, at nearly 1 million each.Reliance Jio's forthcoming 4G feature phone, JioPhone, will give a strong boost to its subscriber base, say analysts. With the JioPhone, Jio is targeting the 50-crore-strong feature phone market in India. In a blog post on its website, domestic brokerage Angel Broking said: "Today, nearly 50 crore mobile phone owners are outside the data ambit since they do not have smartphones. Jio is now proposing to launch special LTE smart phones at zero cost and just entailing a refundable deposit of Rs.1,500. That is likely to open up the demand for data services in a big way."As on 30th June, 2017, the private access service providers held 90.92 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.08 per cent.The total wireless subscribers (GSM, CDMA & LTE) increased from 1,180.82 million at the end of May-17 to 1,186.84 million at the end of Jun-17, thereby registering a monthly growth rate of 0.51%. The Wireless subscription in urban areas increased from 676.65 million at the end of May-17 to 680.66 million at the end of Jun-17, and wireless subscription in rural areas also increased from 504.18 million to 506.18 million during the same period. The monthly growth rates of urban and rural wireless subscription were 0.59% and 0.40% respectivelyThe wireless tele-density (%) in India increased from 91.74 at the end of May-17 to 92.12 at the end of Jun-17. The Urban Wireless Tele-density increased from 167.24 at the end of May-17 to 167.97 at the end of Jun-17, and Rural Wireless Tele-density increased from 57.12 to 57.31 during the same period. The share of urban and rural wireless subscribers in total number of wireless subscribers was 57.35% and 42.65% respectively at the end of Jun-17.