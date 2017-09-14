RCom Shares, Bonds Fall After Ericsson's Insolvency Petition

Ericsson is seeking a total of Rs 1,155 crore from RCom and two of its subsidiaries.

Business | | Updated: September 14, 2017 10:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RCom Shares, Bonds Fall After Ericsson's Insolvency Petition

Reliance Communications, widely known as RCom, reported its third quarterly loss in a row last month.

Shares in Reliance Communications fell as much as 2.3 percent in early trading on Thursday, a day after the Indian arm of Ericsson filed a petition seeking to drag the debt-laden telecom firm into insolvency due to unpaid dues.

The Swedish telecoms equipment maker, which signed a seven-year deal in 2014 to operate and manage Reliance Communications' nationwide network, is seeking a total of Rs 1,155 crore from the company and two of its subsidiaries.

Reliance Communications, widely known as RCom, reported its third quarterly loss in a row last month. It is trying to find ways to cut debt after lenders gave it a reprieve on loan repayments until the end of 2017.

Reliance Communications' bonds also fell in early trading on Thursday, with its 6.5 per cent bonds due 2020 indicating at 55/60 cents on the dollar, versus earlier indicating at 57/62 on the dollar.

"This seems like the first salvo has been fired but Ericsson is unlikely to push RCom to bankruptcy," said a Hong Kong-based trader.

Ericsson is protecting its own interests and this could open the door for negotiation later, "but I do expect some selling particularly from private banking bondholders," the trader said.
 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READCCTV Caught Dying 7-Year-Old Crawl Out Of Gurgaon School Toilet: Police
EricssonReliance CommunicationsRCom

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Logan LuckyPoster BoysIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreiPhone 8iPhone X

................................ Advertisement ................................