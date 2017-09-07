RCom Offers 1GB Data, Unlimited Calling For 30 Minutes Every Day. Check Details

Get 1GB Data/Day and Unlimited calling up to 30 Mins/Day at Rs.193 with our special Rozana Offer.— Reliance Mobile (@RelianceMobile) September 7, 2017
The link shared by RCom leads to the recharge page on the company's portal - recharge.rcom-eshop.com. RCom prepaid customers can proceed by entering their 10-digit RCom mobile number and then pay the recharge amount. The offer is valid for GSM and LTE subscribers, which means that it can be enabled on 2G, 3G and 4G SIMs.
RCom is also offering a data pack priced at Rs 25, which comes with 1GB of mobile data. The Rs 25 pack will take care of "all the browsing needs" of a user, RCom had said recently.
Highly competitive data pricing by Reliance Jio, led by Anil's elder brother Mukesh Ambani, has led to a data tariff war in the telecom sector. Many telecom operators have in the recent months revised their offerings and announced attractive tariffs to counter additional competition due to Jio's aggressive entry in the market. Reliance Jio's commercial launch of a 4G-enabled feature phone, called JioPhone, may further intensify competition in the sector, some analysts say.
Last month, RCom posted its third quarterly loss in a row as its heavy debt load and a price war triggered by Jio continued to weigh on sales and profit. RCom reported a net loss of Rs 1,221 crore for the April- June quarter as against a profit of Rs 54 crore posted for the corresponding period a year ago. Revenue from operations fell 33.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,494 crore, while finance costs rose to Rs 998 crore.