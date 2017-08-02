RBI Could Make Loans Cheaper Today: 10 Things To Know

A sharp moderation in retail inflation over the past few months has brightened hopes for further monetary policy easing from the RBI.

Business | Edited by | Updated: August 02, 2017 07:29 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RBI Could Make Loans Cheaper Today: 10 Things To Know

Banks typically cut deposit rates once the RBI lowers the policy rate

The Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel, is expected to announce a rate cut today. A sharp moderation in retail inflation over the past few months has brightened hopes for further monetary policy easing from the central bank, which changed its stance to neutral from accommodative at the start of the year. Forty of 56 economists polled by Reuters predicted the RBI cutting its repo rate by a quarter percentage point to 6 per cent on Wednesday. Two respondents said the central bank would cut the rate by 50 basis points. The RBI is expected to announce its decision at 2:30 pm today.
Here is a 10-point cheat-sheet:
  1. "The recent sharp decline in inflation has clearly caught the RBI by surprise. Clearly, the stage is set for another rate cut," wrote Kunal Kumar Kundu of Societe Generale. "Normal monsoon, falling crude prices, weak capacity utilisation and a strong currency all suggest that India's headline inflation does not face much tailwind."
  2. Weak consumer spending as well as lower food prices have kept inflation below the RBI's mid-term target of 4 per cent for the past eight months. Consumer inflation eased to its slowest pace in more than five years to 1.5 per cent in June.
  3. At the same time, industrial production data showed that the growth in factory output slowed to 1.7 per cent in May. Separately, a survey showed that factory activity plunged in July and had its deepest contraction in more than nine years. The Nikkei/IHS Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 47.9 in July from June's 50.9. "The introduction of the goods and services tax (GST) weighed heavily on the Indian manufacturing industry in July," said Pollyanna De Lima, an economist at IHS Markit.
  4. Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian had earlier last month said there had been a "paradigm shift" in inflation trajectory which has been "missed by all". His comments were seen as an apparent reference to the decision of the monetary policy committee, which has kept the key policy rate unchanged so far this year citing pricing pressures. The central bank last cut its key interest rate in October 2016.
  5. State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest bank, on Monday cut its savings bank deposit rate to lowest in six years. Traders though said the move likely came in anticipation of a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate by the RBI today. Banks typically cut deposit rates once the central bank lowers the policy rate.
  6. However, many economists don't expect much headroom for the RBI to undertake more rate cuts in the future. "This could be the final rate cut in the current fiscal (year) as inflation seems to bottom out... the inflation trajectory may witness (an) upward trend from July 2017," said Himanshu Varshney, research analyst at AK Capital.
  7. Morgan Stanley said headline inflation likely troughed in June and the trajectory is still that of a gradual rise though the global brokerage firm has lowered its inflation forecast for India to 3.1 per cent from 3.6 per cent earlier citing relatively benign outcomes of GST and monsoon.
  8. Besides the prospect of higher inflation, the RBI would be on guard as global central banks prepare to shift toward tighter policy, say analysts. And domestic GDP growth is also expected to pick up after it fell to a two-year low of 6.1 per cent in the January-March quarter.
  9. Analysts would be closely watching for RBI's comment on growth, inflation and GST and importantly its policy stance. The central bank had six months ago shifted to a neutral policy setting, from accommodative bias.
  10. Manoj Nagpal, CEO of Outlook Asia, says the market is already factoring in 25-basis-point rate cut from the RBI and bankers would be closely watching the RBI's policy stance for any change in both long-term deposit and lending rates. "The commentary of RBI, if it decides to change its long-term stance is very crucial for the rate cuts to be on the longer end," he said.

Trending

Highlights

1
RBI's Monetary Policy Committee seen announcing a rate cut
2
Inflation moderation has brightened hopes for monetary policy easing
3
RBI changed stance to neutral from accommodative at start of year

Share this story on

22 Shares
ALSO READ'Impossible To Use Aadhaar To Track Citizens', Supreme Court Told
RBIUrjit PatelRBI policy reviewRBI monetary policyRBI repo rate

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreMubarakanIndu SarkarMunna MichaelDunkirkBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................