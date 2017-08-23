Rain Gods Disappoint As Deficit Widens To 6%

The rainfall deficit for the June-September monsoon season has widened to 6 per cent as of Wednesday, the highest since the season's start on June 1, data compiled by India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed. Rainfall that is nearly a fifth lower than normal so far in August has raised the deficit and stoked concerns about the production of summer-sown crops such as rice, cotton, oilseeds and pulses.Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala have received rainfall that is over 20 per cent lower than normal.The monsoon rains deliver about 70 per cent of the country’s annual rainfall and are critical for farmers because about half of their lands lack irrigation. Farming accounts for 15 per cent of the $2 trillion economy and employs more than half of the total 1.3 billion people.In June, the IMD forecast this year's monsoon rains at 98 per cent of the 50-year average of 89 centimetres.