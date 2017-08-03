Railway Tatkal Booking: New IRCTC Facility, Reservation, Cancellation Rules

Highlights A new scheme of booking Tatkal tickets online has been introduced It has been introduced by IRCTC A customer can pay after 15 days of booking a Tatkal ticket

Class of travel Minimum Tatkal charges (in Rs) Maximum Tatkal charges (in Rs) Minimum distance for charge (in km) Second (sitting) 10 15 100 Sleeper 100 200 500 AC Chair Car 125 225 250 AC 3 Tier 300 400 500 AC 2 Tier 400 500 500 Executive 400 500 250

Indian Railways has introduced a new facility to bookthroughs website - "buy rail tickets now and pay later". Under this scheme, a customer has the option to pay after 15 days of booking an e-ticket through the IRCTC website - irctc.co.in. This facility is also available for booking Tatkal tickets. This facility, called 'ePaylater', is powered by M/s Arthashastra Fintech Pvt Ltd as a pilot project. The service charge levied on using 'ePaylater' scheme is 3.50 per cent of the transaction amount and applicable taxes. 'ePaylater' is displayed as an option at the payment page of the IRCTC website to make people aware about the availability of this method.You will receive the payment link through email and SMS on making a booking and you will get up to 14 days to make the payment, according to the IRCTC website. "Please note that failure to make payment within 14 days will lead to levy of penal interest at the rate of 36 per annum and may also lead to cancellation of your ticket and/or user account deactivation," the IRCTC website added.Under the Tatkal online booking facility, customers can go to the IRCTC website and book tickets on a first come, first served basis by paying Tatkal charges. After reports on social media and some websites that Tatkal booking and cancellation rules will change from July 1, 2017, the Railways had issued a clarification, saying that there had been no changes. "It has been noticed that a news item is in circulation in various social media platforms, WhatsApp groups, and some websites which mentions that Indian Railways is introducing several changes and new facilities with effect from 1st July, 2017. This news is totally incorrect and baseless," the Railways said in a recent statement.In this context, the Railways also reiterated the existing Tatkal reservation and cancellation rules.The booking timings for Tatkal tickets were changed in 2015 with booking for AC classes opening at 10:00 am and for non-AC classes at 11:00 am (one day in advance of actual date of journey excluding date of journey). There has no change in these timings and the same arrangement is continuing, the Railways said.Again, there is no change in the refund rules of Tatkal tickets, the Railways said. Under the existing rule, no refund is granted on cancellation of confirmed Tatkal tickets/duplicate Tatkal tickets. This rule continues to be in operation.Here are some other things to know about the Tatkal reservation rules:A maximum of four passengers per PNR can be booked on Tatkal e-tickets.Tatkal charges per passenger are in addition to normal tickets.Premium Tatkal Facility: From October 2014, in select trains, a premium tatkal facility was introduced and tickets are sold on dynamic pricing. Fares go up depending on percentage of berths sold subject to a maximum cap.No concession is allowed in Tatkal booking.Modification of ticket in any form is not permitted in Tatkal ticket.The Tatkal charges have been fixed as a percentage of fare at the rate of 10 per cent of basic fare for second class and 30 per cent of basic fare for all other classes subject to minimum and maximum as given here below, according to the IRCTC website.