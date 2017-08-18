Pravin Rao, The Man Who Takes Over From Vishal Sikka At Infosys: 5 Points

Infosys veteran Pravin Rao has been appointed interim CEO after Vishal Sikka's resignation.

Chief operating officer UB Pravin Rao, an Infosys veteran, will take over as the IT major's interim CEO and managing director after Vishal Sikka's sudden resignation. Dr Sikka will now be executive vice-chairman, as Infosys looks for a new permanent CEO and managing director. Dr Sikka has said that he will closely work with Pravin Rao and the top management to ensure a smooth transition. As COO, Pravin Rao had overall strategic and operational responsibility for the entire portfolio of the company's offerings.