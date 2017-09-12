Petrol Price Nears Rs 80/Litre In Mumbai. Rates In Other Cities

Highlights Petrol price has risen 1.53-1.80% in four major cities so far this month Effective 6 am on September 12, petrol retailed at Rs 79.48 in Mumbai From June 16, oil retailers switched to daily price revision system

How to check daily petrol price, diesel price

Petrol price was hiked today by 7-8 paise per litre and diesel rate increased by 10-11 paise per litre in the four major cities, as part of the daily revision exercise. Effective 6 am on September 12, customers are shelling out Rs 70.38 for a litre of petrol in Delhi, Rs 73.12 in Kolkata, Rs 79.48 in Mumbai and Rs 72.95 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel retailed at Rs 58.72 per litre, Rs 61.37 per litre, Rs 62.37 per litre and Rs 61.84 per litre respectively. Today's revision also marks an upward movement of 1.53-1.80 per cent on a cumulative basis in petrol price and 2.78-2.96 per cent in diesel price so far this month.From June 16, oil retailers Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum - which account for more than 90 per cent of refuelling stations in India - started daily petrol price and diesel price revisions throughout the country. With an aim to instantaneously reflect global rate changes in cost in retail prices, the shift to dynamic daily revisions came after the state-owned oil marketing companies dumped the old practice of revising petrol and diesel rates on 1st and 16th of every month.Since July , petrol price has risen by Rs 4.92-7.21 per litre, while diesel price increased by Rs 3.57-5.76 per litre, in the four major cities. Global oil prices have trended higher in recent months on forecasts of higher global demand and prospects of extension of production cut agreement between members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers. Oil prices were also supported after key US refineries restarted operations after Hurricane Harvey.In India, the dollar-rupee value and global crude prices determine the value of domestic fuel prices.

Indian Oil (IOC)

SMS serviceIndia's largest fuel retailer has announced an SMS service for consumers to check prices using their mobile phones. To avail this service, customers need to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:RSP DEALER CODE to 9224992249The dealer code of each petrol pump would be prominently displayed in the petrol pump premises, Indian Oil has said. Customers can also check the dealer code from Indian Oil website.OnlineIndian Oil has also set up a tool on its website to do this. For this, consumers can access the 'Pump Locator' facility available on its website - iocl.com.Mobile appConsumers can also get daily petrol and diesel prices using Indian Oil's mobile app, called Fuel@IOC. Besides fuel station locator and price check, the app also offers services such as e bills - to track fuel purchases, loyalty transactions and grievance tracker.

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL)

SMSConsumers using Bharat Petroleum or BPCL dealer outlets can get prices through SMS. For this, they need to send an SMS in the following format to 9223112222:RSP Dealer Code to 9223112222Mobile appBharat Petroleum's mobile app in this regard is called "SmartDrive".HelplineBharat Petroleum has introduced a customer care helpline. BPCL Customer Care SmartLine 1800 22 4344 is "a single window system to listen to queries, suggestions, feedback and compliments related to any of our products and offerings", BPCL said.

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL)

SMS serviceConsumers purchasing petrol or diesel from Hindustan Petroleum branded fuel stations can check prices by sending an SMS to 9222201122 in the following format:HPPRICE DEALER CODE to 9222201122Mobile appHPCL's app is called "My HPCL". This app by Hindustan Petroleum, besides price check and dealer locator tools, offers services such as mileage calculator, oil change/PUC/Insurance/service reminders and tyre pressure chart.Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum also have the 'Pump Locator' facility on their websites - bharatpetroleum.in and hindustanpetroleum.com respectively. All apps are available on both Google Play and Apple Store - for Android and iPhone users.