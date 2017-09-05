Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (September 5) In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

From June 16, oil retailers Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum started daily revisions in petrol and diesel prices throughout the country.

Business | | Updated: September 05, 2017 12:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Petrol, Diesel Prices Today (September 5) In Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

Before June 16, petrol and diesel prices were reviewed on the 1st and 16th of each month

Petrol prices were hiked today by 4-5 paise per litre and diesel rates increased by 8 paise per litre in the four major cities. Effective 6 am on September 5, customers were shelling out Rs 69.71 for a litre of petrol in Delhi, Rs 72.46 in Kolkata, Rs 78.82 in Mumbai and Rs 72.25 in Chennai, according to Indian Oil Corporation. Diesel retailed at Rs 57.46 per litre, Rs 60.11 per litre, Rs 61.03 per litre and Rs 60.49 per litre respectively. Today's revision also marks an upward movement of 0.69-0.82 per cent on a cumulative basis in terms of petrol and 0.67-0.72 per cent in terms of diesel so far this month.

From June 16, oil retailers Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum - which account for more than 90 per cent of refuelling stations in India - started petrol and diesel rate revisions throughout the country.

With an aim to instantaneously reflect global rate changes in cost in retail prices, the shift to dynamic daily revisions came after the state-owned oil marketing companies dumped the old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month.

Since July, petrol rates have risen by Rs 4.26-6.51 per litre, while diesel prices increased by Rs 2.23-4.5 per litre, in the four major cities.

Global oil prices have trended higher in recent months on forecasts of higher global demand. In India, the dollar-rupee value and global crude prices determine the value of domestic fuel prices.

How to check daily petrol, diesel prices

Indian Oil (IOC)


SMS service

India's largest fuel retailer has announced an SMS service for consumers to check prices using their mobile phones. To avail this service, customers need to send an SMS to 9224992249 in the following format:

RSP DEALER CODE to 9224992249

The dealer code of each petrol pump would be prominently displayed in the petrol pump premises, Indian Oil has said. Customers can also check the dealer code from Indian Oil website.

Online

Indian Oil has also set up a tool on its website to do this. For this, consumers can access the 'Pump Locator' facility available on its website - iocl.com.

Mobile app

Consumers can also get daily petrol and diesel prices using Indian Oil's mobile app, called Fuel@IOC. Besides fuel station locator and price check, the app also offers services such as e bills - to track fuel purchases, loyalty transactions and grievance tracker.

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL)


SMS

Consumers using Bharat Petroleum or BPCL dealer outlets can get prices through SMS. For this, they need to send an SMS in the following format to 9223112222:

RSP Dealer Code to 9223112222

Mobile app

Bharat Petroleum's mobile app in this regard is called "SmartDrive".

Helpline

Bharat Petroleum has introduced a customer care helpline. BPCL Customer Care SmartLine 1800 22 4344 is "a single window system to listen to queries, suggestions, feedback and compliments related to any of our products and offerings", BPCL said.

Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL)


SMS service

Consumers purchasing petrol or diesel from Hindustan Petroleum branded fuel stations can check prices by sending an SMS to 9222201122 in the following format:

HPPRICE DEALER CODE to 9222201122

Mobile app

HPCL's app is called "My HPCL". This app by Hindustan Petroleum, besides price check and dealer locator tools, offers services such as mileage calculator, oil change/PUC/Insurance/service reminders and tyre pressure chart.

Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum also have the 'Pump Locator' facility on their websites - bharatpetroleum.in and hindustanpetroleum.com respectively. All apps are available on both Google Play and Apple Store - for Android and iPhone users.

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READ17-Year-Old Jumped Into Lake In Jodhpur, Had Blue Whale Carved Into Arm
PetrolDieselPetrol priceDiesel pricePetrol rates todayDiesel rates todayPetrol pump

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6Mi A1

................................ Advertisement ................................