One Month Of GST: A Long Road Ahead For Punjab's Bicycle Industry

Punjab produces nearly 75 per cent of India's bicycles and over 90 per cent of India's bicycle parts. But for much of the Rs 5000 crore strong bicycle industry in India, which includes big names like Hero Cycles and Avon, production begins in micro, home-based units. Before the implementation of GST (Goods and Services Tax), bicycles attracted a series of different taxes in different states - under 12 per cent - but now they attract a flat 12 per cent GST.Small producers of bicycle parts like peddles, seat-covers, ingots and rods, who supply to bigger companies, however, say the transition to the new 'unified' tax regime isn't as easy as it seems."We buy our raw material, plastic, at 18 per cent GST and sell the cycle parts at 12 per cent. What about our immediate 6 per cent loss? We don't have clarity about that refund yet,” said Ravinder Kumar, a peddle producer in Ludhiana.There are nearly 4000 such units in the cycle supply-chain in Punjab, which employs over 2.5 workers directly. "Our own capacity to produce parts has taken a hit, because in effect there are still multiple tax slabs. When we are affected, naturally the working hours and wages for labour also reduce", said Satvinder Chawla, another producer.Retailers suggest that sales have declined nearly 30-40 per cent after GST came into effect owing to prevailing confusions about rates. "In one cycle there are three rates of GST that are levied- 1) tyre tubes - 5 per cent, 2) complete cycle - 12 per cent and 3) the bell is taxed at 18 per cent. Nobody can understand this logic. The bicycle is considered a common-man's transport, for low income groups. But today even fancy cycles are not being bought," said Gurwinder Singh, a retailer in Ludhiana's new cycle market.Larger traders say they are in support of GST but cannot turn a blind eye to the disruptions being caused by it. "Micro industries haven't been able to cut even a single bill because many of them still don't have computers. True, the idea may be to increase the tax net but there is also a need to rationalise the GST regime first. The supply chain system in which cycles were manufactured has really been affected,” said Gurmeet Kular, president of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation, Ludhiana.International brands too see this as a delicate period in which concerted steps have to be taken to minimise the disruption. "If we talk about Punjab, we have slashed our prices by 6 per cent and are charging 12 per cent GST, so that the consumer demand is maintained. Earlier we would charge 8 per cent tax and our prices were also higher but now customers in Punjab will benefit. There are some states where there was earlier no VAT (Value Added Tax) like UP, MP and Chhattisgarh. Cycles there will be 2-4 per cent more expensive (now). But ultimately, everybody will have to come under this net", said Omkar Pahwa, Chairman of Avon Cycles.