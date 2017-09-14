Now, You Can Use mAadhaar As Identity Proof During Rail Travel mAadhaar carries demographic information like name, date of birth, gender and address of a person along with the photograph and is linked with the Aadhaar number.

128 Shares EMAIL PRINT The mAadhaar app is currently available for Android users only. Highlights mAadhaar carries demographic information of a person The app comes with a biometric lock and unlock feature Registered mobile number is a must for using the app



mAadhaar carries demographic information like name, date of birth, gender and address of a person along with the photograph and is linked with the Aadhaar number. To use the mAadhaar or 'mobile Aadhaar' app, users need to register their mobile number with UIDAI. Once the process is complete, they can download their details on the app.



The app comes with a biometric lock and unlock feature to secure the personal data. Once a user enables the lock system, the app remains locked till the person chooses to either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system. It also has a "TOTP (Time-Based One-Time Password) generation" process which can be used instead of SMS-based OTP (one-time password).



Users can update their Aadhaar profile data too and registered mobile number is a must for using the app. In case your mobile number is not registered, visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Mobile Update End Point. A QR code facility and password protected eKYC data are among the additional features provided in the app.



The mAadhaar app is currently available for Android users only.



A mobile-based application, mAadhaar , developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will now serve as one of the prescribed identity proofs for rail travel purposes, the government said on Wednesday. "m-Aadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways," according to a notification from the Ministry of Railways. The use of mAadhaar as an identity proof will be valid across any reserved class, it added.mAadhaar carries demographic information like name, date of birth, gender and address of a person along with the photograph and is linked with the Aadhaar number. To use the mAadhaar or 'mobile Aadhaar' app, users need to register their mobile number with UIDAI. Once the process is complete, they can download their details on the app.The app comes with a biometric lock and unlock feature to secure the personal data. Once a user enables the lock system, the app remains locked till the person chooses to either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system. It also has a "TOTP (Time-Based One-Time Password) generation" process which can be used instead of SMS-based OTP (one-time password).Users can update their Aadhaar profile data too and registered mobile number is a must for using the app. In case your mobile number is not registered, visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Mobile Update End Point. A QR code facility and password protected eKYC data are among the additional features provided in the app.The mAadhaar app is currently available for Android users only.