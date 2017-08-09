Now, Anil Ambani's RCom Releases Rs 299 Plan Amid Jio Freebies

Gujarat Congress expels 8 lawmakers who voted against party's Ahmed Patel in Rajya Sabha elections

RCom has introduced a monthly pack at Rs 299 for prepaid users.



Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio has unleashed a slew of offers in the telecom world and after that other operators like Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Cellular, others also tweaked their schemes to sustain themselves amid the price war. Reliance Communication (RCom), owned by Mr Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani, has also introduced a monthly pack at Rs 299 for prepaid users to maintain itself in the race.The official Twitter account of Reliance Mobile, @RelianceMobile, tweeted on Wednesday, “Reliance Mobile introduces the lowest rates ever! Starting at Rs. 299 monthly rental. Buy here: http://goo.gl/6mUU0g .”RCom, along with other telecom operators, is reeling under pressure after Jio’s continuous discounts and free data offers.Earlier, Reliance Communication pulled out from membership of industry body AUSPI raising uncertainty over future of the association, according to industry sources.RCom sent its letter to the Association of Unified Telecom Service Providers of India (AUSPI) to withdraw from the membership of the body recently, sources said.The reason for the withdrawal of the Anil Ambani-led firm is not known whereas, Jio is a member of another industry body Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).This development leaves two core members -- Tata Teleservices and Sistema Shyam Teleservices (SSTL) in the industry body.Considering that SSTL is in the process of merger with RCom, the latter's withdrawal from AUSPI pushes it into uncertainty.The stock of RCom on Wednesday closed 2.62 per cent lower at Rs 22.30 on the Bombay Stock Exchange.(With Agency Inputs)