No Meals, Lower Fare: New Booking Option In Some Rajdhani, Duronto Trains

The next time you book your tickets on premier trains like Rajdhani and Duronto, note this change. Catering services have been made optional in some trains. When you select the meal option at the time of booking tickets on IRCTC website, you get a new option: No Food. You also get the earlier options of Veg and Non-Veg food. The change has been made in view of the Railways making catering service optional in a few selected trains on a trial basis for six months from August 1, 2017, says a Press Trust of India report.1) The catering charges shall be included in the ticket fare only in case passengers opt for catering services and excluded in case passengers do not require catering services.2) Passengers opting out from the catering option will have to pay less as compared to those opting for pre-booked meals. According to the IRCTC website, a Second AC ticket on Delhi-Mumbai Rajhani Express (Delhi to Mumbai) for travel date of November 30 costs Rs 2,590 without catering option and Rs 2,865 with food option.

(Now you will also get "NO FOOD" option under "Meal" drop-down menu, while booking ticket in some premium trains)



3) "Passengers, however, cannot change their option during the journey once they opt out. This scheme will be implemented for six months subject to a mid-term review after three months," a Railway official was quoted as saying in a Press Trust of India report.



4) Passengers will not be allowed to change their options at any point of time once they exercise option at the time of booking and no partial catering service will be provided to passengers under this scheme, the Press Trust of report said.5) For those who have booked tickets by these trains prior to 1st August, 2017, catering service will be a part of the ticket fare. (With PTI Inputs)