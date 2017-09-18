Nifty Surges To Record High, Extends Gains To 24% This Year: 10 Points

All sectoral indices on the BSE were trading in the green (Representational image)

Indian stock markets surged to new highs today amid firm global markets and strong buying from domestic institutional investors. The National Stock Exchange benchmark index Nifty hit a record high of 10,160, surpassing its August high of 10,137, while the BSE Sensex rose nearly 180 points. All the sectoral indices on the BSE were trading in the green while gains were led by oil & gas, capital goods and banking stocks. The broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.9 per cent to reach heights not visited since late 2007. On Friday, the Wall Street touched record highs, with the S&P 500 surpassing 2,500.