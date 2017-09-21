Next Time You Say ‘I Will Do This Later’, Remember These Words Of A CEO

The next time you say..."I will do this later"... pic.twitter.com/1yDk1R11Y7 — Alok Kejriwal (@rodinhood) September 20, 2017

"I will do this...just a bit later." Is it not what most people say when confronted with taxing tasks? So what is the way out? Should you do that scary task then and move on to another one or should you start doing everything that you encounter? Games2win CEO Alok Kejriwal has a solution to the problem. Ninety eight per cent of the time when people are confronted with something taxing, the typical reaction is: "I will do this...just a bit later," said Mr Kejriwal on microblogging site Twitter. "Ninety eight per cent of that later never happens. I call this stalling & falling," he said.Encouraging those faced with such challenges "to do something out of our routine & comfort zone to progress", the internet gaming entrepreneur said: "...move the needle just 1-2 per cent more... Don't become superhuman & start doing everything that comes your way. Just say 'Let me DO THIS NOW' - double the times you do currently."Here are three other lessons shared by Mr Kejriwal of Games2win:1) Once you start something, you will enjoy it so much you will probably make it a habit.2) Most innovations, ideas put into action, personal growth happen when you step out of the shadows into the sun, he said.3) Super achievers are those who almost ACT upon ideas, opportunities and insights. They have just trained themselves to 'NOT STALL', he said.Currently Mr Kejriwal's firm Games2win is amongst the top gaming networks of India as per comScore, an American company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behaviour, according to Games2win's official website.Games2win is backed by top tier VC firms. Clearstone Venture Partners, Nirvana Venture Advisors, Nexus Venture Partners, ICICI Venture and Saama Capital have stakes in the firm, it added.