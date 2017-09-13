New Rs 10 Coins Are Also In The Offing

The government has decided to come out with Rs 100 and Rs 10 coins commemorating the birth centenary of noted Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee late M S Subbulakshmi. The coins will bear her portrait in the centre, along with inscription 'Birth Centenary of Dr M S Subbulakshmi' in Devnagri and English, upper and lower periphery respectively, according to a notification.The year '1916-2016' will be flanked on right periphery of the coin.On the obverse side, the coins will bear the 'Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar' in the centre with the inscription 'Satyamev Jayte' below.The government has also decided come out with Rs 100 and Rs 5 coins to commemorate the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna awardee and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late M G Ramachandran."Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha had requested Government of India to release Commemorative Coins of Rs 100 and Rs 10 denomination in honour of M S Subbulakshmi," the finance ministry said in a release.The proposal for issuance of commemorative coins for Ramachandran was received from Tamil Nadu government. The commemorative coins will be minted by Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL).Subbulakshmi, was a Carnatic vocalist born on September 16, 1916 in Madurai under Madaras Presidency. She was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna. She was the first Indian musician to receive the Ramon Magsaysay award, often considered as Asia's Noble Prize, in 1974.M G Ramachandran, popularly known as 'MGR', was born on January 17, 1917 in Kandy, British Ceylon (now Sri Lanka). He was an actor, director, producer and politician. He worked primarily in Tamil films and also served as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu successively for three terms. In 1988, he was awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.