Nandan Nilekani Begins His Second Innings At Infosys, As Chairman

Nandan Nilekani is one of the seven engineers who founded Infosys in 1981 and was its chief executive officer (CEO) from 2002 to 2007. Mr Nilekani, 62, co-founded the company when he was just 26 and during his five-year tenure as CEO, Infosys' revenue grew six-fold, from $500 million to $3 billion. Serving as a director on the Infosys board since its inception till July 2009, he held various posts including managing director, president and chief operating officer (COO). In his second stint, he will take over as non-executive chairman and non-independent director with immediate effect, Infosys said in a statement on Thursday. (In 2009, Mr Nilekani relinquished the position of co-chairman and Member of Board at Infosys as he took charge as chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). He is considered the architect of the Aadhaar project. Mr Nilekani resigned from this post in 2014 to contest the Lok Sabha election from the South Bangalore constituency.Fortune Magazine conferred Mr Nilekani with "Asia's Businessman of the year 2003". In 2005, he received the prestigious Joseph Schumpeter prize for innovative services in economy, economic sciences and politics. In 2006, he was awarded the Padma Bhushan. He was also named "Businessman of the year" by Forbes Asia. Time Magazine also ranked him as one of the "100 most influential people" in the world in 2006 and 2009.Born in Bengaluru, Mr Nilekani holds a Bachelor's degree from IIT Bombay. He is the author of "Imagining India" and co-authored his second book with Viral Shah, "Rebooting India: Realizing a Billion Aspirations".The appointment of Mr Nilekani as chairman of the IT services major comes in an effort to end a feud between management and founders, including NR Narayana Murthy that prompted Vishal Sikka to step down as CEO last week.