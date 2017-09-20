Myntra Gives Extra 10% Off To SBI Card Users During Flipkart’s “Big Billion Days” Sale

Here are the 10 key points that you must know if you plan to transact via SBI cards on Myntra during the sale

Myntra, the fashion e-tailer, is participating in parent Flipkart's "Big Billion Days" sale that kick-started on Wednesday and will go on till Sunday. The online retailer of branded clothes is offering 50 to 80 per cent discount during the sale period. However, customers can get 10 per cent extra discount if they purchase products using State Bank of India (SBI) credit/debit cards, Myntra said. The offer, the company said on its website Myntra.com, is 'applicable on everything'.1. The maximum discount that one can get is 10 per cent, subject to a maximum of Rs 750 per SBI card.2. In order to avail this offer, one needs to shop for Rs 2,499 or more using an SBI debit/credit card, said Myntra.3. The instant discount is valid from 12 am on September 20 until 11:59 pm on September 24, 2017.4. The offer is valid only on prepaid orders paid via SBI debit/credit cards on Myntra.5. If one cancels/returns a part of his order, he/she will still be eligible for this offer as long as the net order value after return/cancellation is still worth Rs 2,499 or more. The refund will be calculated on the net amount he pays after return/cancellation, according to Myntra's website.6. In case of an exchange, the offer still holds as long as the net order value is Rs 2,499 or more.7. After entering the card details on the checkout, the final payout will be adjusted as per the discount amount.8. The offer is not valid for SBI net banking and EMI facilities.9. All cardholders (excluding SBI corporate credit card) with no outstanding of more than 30 days are eligible for this offer.10. The discount can be availed at all platforms of Myntra - website, m-website and mobile app.