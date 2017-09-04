Matrimony.com IPO To Open On September 11: Five Things To Know

1) It has fixed a price band of Rs 983-985 to raise over Rs 500 crore
5 Things To Know About Matrimony.com IPO
2) The IPO is due to open on September 11 and close on September 13.
3) Net proceeds from the issue will be utilised towards advertising and business promotion activities, purchase of land for construction of office premises in Chennai, repayment of overdraft facilities and general corporate purposes, it added.
4) Axis Capital and ICICI Securities are the book running lead managers to the offer. The registrar to the offer is Karvy Computershare Private Ltd.
5) The shares of Matrimony.com are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India. Launched in 2001, Matrimony.com is a pioneer in online matchmaking and marriage services. Powered by over 3,500 employees at 150 branches across India, its flagship brand, BharatMatrimony, has 15 language based domains under its umbrella, the website says.
