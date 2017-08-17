Many New Trains Launched Recently. Here Is The List Railways has started many new services including Bhopal-Singrauli Express, Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express and a superfast weekly special service on the Pune (Maharashtra)- Hatia (Jharkhand) route.

In a bid to make rail travel in the country more comfortable and effective, Indian Railways has in the recent past announced various services and projects. Indian Railways has also launched several new train services as well as extended frequency on some routes. The twice-a-week train Bhopal-Singrauli Express, the weekly Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express and the superfast weekly special on the Pune (Maharashtra)- Hatia (Jharkhand) route are among some of the new initiatives taken up by the Railways. The carrier has also extended a daily service connecting Jammu and Kashmir with Odisha to Sambalpur (Odisha).Here are 10 things to know about the new Railways initiatives:A bi-weekly train service, the Bhopal-Singrauli Express will hail from Singrauli on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and from Bhopal on Saturdays and Wednesdays. The Bhopal-Singrauli Express will cover a distance of 658 kilometres, according to an official statement dated August 11. The trains will halt at stations including Vidisha, Ganj Basoda, Katni Murwara, Beohari and Bargawan.A weekly service connecting Madhya Pradesh with Delhi, the Singrauli-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express will hail from Singrauli (MP) on Sundays and from Hazrat Nizamuddin (Delhi) on Tuesdays. The train service will comprise 19 coaches, including one coach each with First AC-cum-Second AC and Second AC seats. The train will stop at many stations including Bargawan, Khanna Banjari, Sagour, Jhansi and Faridabad.Anticipating an extra rush during the Diwali season, Railways has decided to run superfast weekly special trains at special charges between Pune (Maharashtra) and Hatia (Jharkhand) . The superfast trains will run on a weekly basis and will operate from September to December. The new Pune-Hatia service will hail out of Hatia on Wednesday evenings and will depart from Pune on Fridays.Indian Railways has launched the Bandra(T)-Gorakhpur Antyodaya Express. This train service will hail out of Bandra on Sundays and from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) on Tuesdays. The railway stations where the train will halt include Borivali, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Kanpur Central and Gonda.This is a new twice-a-week train service connecting Delhi with Uttar Pradesh. Running through Kanpur (UP), the service will hail from Anand Vihar on Mondays and Fridays. From Ghazipur, it will depart on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Comprising 21 coaches including six general coaches, the service will stop at stations including Jaunpur, Zafrabad, Kanpur, Allahabad and Dobhi.The Railways has also extended frequency of trains on two routes as well as extended a route.A daily service connecting Jammu and Kashmir with Odisha will now be extended to Sambalpur (Odisha). On the extended part of the journey, the train will halt at Rajgangpur, Bamra and Jharsuguda, it said.The carrier has launched a once-a-week service connecting Maharashtra and Bihar. The train will hail out of Bandra on Sundays and Patna on Tuesdays. The service will comprise 18 coaches. Stops will include the stations of Vapi, Valsad, Bhusaval, Jabalpur, Chheoki and Mughalsarai.Railways has increased the number of trains on two routes - Ghazipur City-Anand Vihar and Bandra (T)-Ghazipur City Express. The Suhail Dev Express service between Ghazipur City and Anand Vihar will now also be available four days a week, instead of three. It will now hail out of Ghazipur and Anand Vihar also on Mondays and Sundays respectively.The 20-coach service between Bandra and Ghazipur City will now run twice a week instead of once a week. In addition to its existing schedule, it will also be available from Bandra on Fridays and from Ghazipur City on Sundays. Train stops include Borivali, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Shamgarh, Gangapur City, Kanpur Central, Allahabad and Mariahu and Jaunpur.