mAadhaar Valid As ID Proof During Rail Travel. Here's How To Download It

The government has allowed the use of mAadhaar app, which is developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), as an identification proof while travelling in Indian Railways. "m-Aadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways," stated a notification from the Ministry of Railways. Now, travellers will be able to carry the Aadhaar details in their mobile as the app will eliminate the need to carry around a physical of the identification card.mAadhaar or 'mobile Aadhaar' requires the users to have their phone numbers registered with the UIDAI. After the process is complete, the Aadhaar card details can be downloaded on the app, which will store data such as the name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph digitally on their phone.Currently, the app is available for Android users only.* After downloading the app from the Play Store, the app asks for password as soon as it is opened* User should enter a password of length 8-12 characters* The password should contain at least 1 number, 1 alphabet, 1 special character and 1 alphabet in capital letters. For example: Sharma@123To use the app, your mobile number must be registered with Aadhaar. If not, visit the nearest enrolment centre or mobile update end point* Users can create a new profile by entering the Aadhaar number manually or by scanning the QR code on the Aadhaar cardThe mAadhaar app allows users to lock or unlock biometrics data. "Once a resident enables Biometric Locking system their biometric remains locked till the Aadhaar Holder chose to either Unlock it (which is temporary) or Disable the Locking system."