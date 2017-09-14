mAadhaar Now Allowed As ID For Rail Travel. How To Download It

In an effort to make journey in Indian Railways easier, the government has permitted mAadhaar as a proof of identification while travelling. mAadhaar or "mobile Aadhaar" is an app which is developed by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The app lets you carry your demographic details like name, date of birth, gender, address and photograph that is linked with the Aadhaar number. iOS users will have to wait for the app as it is currently available for the Android users only.A notification, dated September 13, from the Ministry of Railways stated: "m-Aadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways."* Download the app from the Play Store* The app asks for password as soon as it is opened* User should enter a password of length 8-12 characters* The password should contain at least 1 number, 1 alphabet, 1 special character and 1 alphabet in capital letters. For example: Sharma@123To use the app, your mobile number must be registered with Aadhaar. If not, visit the nearest enrolment centre or mobile update end point* Users can create a new profile by entering the Aadhaar number manually or by scanning the QR code on the Aadhaar cardThe app comes with a biometric locking/unlocking feature to secure the personal data. Once a user enables the locking system, the app remains locked till he/she chooses to either Unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system. It also has a "TOTP generation" (Time-based One-Time Password) process which can be used instead of SMS based OTP.