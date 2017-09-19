mAadhaar App Valid ID For Train Travel: How To Download, Use The App An m-Aadhaar user can add maximum 3 Aadhaar profiles in his device, all having same mobile number registered in their Aadhaar.

The Ministry of Railways has allowed m-Aadhaar as one of the proofs of identity for rail travel. mAadhaar is a mobile app from UIDAI or Unique Identification Authority of India on which a person can download his/her Aadhaar Card. However, it can be done only on the mobile number to which Aadhaar has been linked. " mAadhaar when shown by the passenger on his/her mobile after entering the password should be accepted as proof of identity for undertaking journey in any reserved class over Indian Railways. It is effective from 8th September 2017," the Railways said a statement. For showing Aadhaar, the person undertaking the train journey, has to open the app and enter his/her password to show the Aaadhar Card on the smartphone.1) After you download the app, mAadhaar will ask for password as soon as it is opened as the first step. User should enter a password of length minimum 8 and maximum 12 characters. The password should contain at least 1 number, 1 alphabet, 1 special character and 1 alphabet in capital letter (for example - Sharma@1230)2) Aadhaar profile can be downloaded only on mobile devices where your mobile number is linked with your Aadhaar.3) Please do not navigate from application if it is waiting for SMS. mAadhaar will automatically read the OTP once it is received. There is no provision to manually enter the OTP anywhere in mAadhaar. This is a security feature.4) mAadhaar needs to connect and download data from UIDAI. So ensure that internet connectivity is available on your phone.5) One Aadhaar profile can be active on only one device at a time. If you create profile on another device by inserting the SIM in another device, the previous profile would become inactive and would be deleted from older device whenever any operation is attempted from that device.6) If members of your family have the same mobile number registered as you in their Aadhaar, you can add their profile in your device.7) A user can add maximum 3 profiles in his device, all having same mobile number registered in their Aadhaar.8) Biometric locking/unlocking - This is a mechanism to secure your biometric authentication by locking biometrics data. Once resident enables biometric locking system their biometric remains locked till the Aadhaar holder choses to either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system.9) Sharing of QR code and eKYC data by Aadhaar Number holder - Users can share QR code and password protected eKYC data to retrieve accurate demographic information from it instead of manual entry.10) TOTP generation - Time-based One-Time Password is an automatically generated temporary password which can be used instead of SMS-based OTP.