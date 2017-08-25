Live: New Infosys Chairman Nandan Nilekani Set To Address Media Soon

Co-founder and former CEO Nandan Nilekani returned to Infosys almost after a decade after he was appointed as chairman on Thursday. The management reboot at Infosys comes at a time when the firm, like the rest of India's more than $150 billion software services sector, is bracing for a potential change in US work visa rules that could restrict the movement of engineers and developers to its biggest market and drag on profits. Earlier in the day, Mr Nilekani told investors that his priorities were to find a CEO, reconstitute the board and shape future strategy, as he sought to calm investors frazzled by the recent shock exit of CEO Vishal Sikka over a prolonged row with its founders. Infosys top management, including Nandan Nilekani, is addressing a press conference.