Linking Aadhaar With PAN: How To Do It Before August 31 Deadline

Highlights Deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar August 31 August 5 new deadline for filing income tax return Aadhaar-PAN linking is now mandatory for filing ITR

Actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently before 31.08.2017. ITRs will be processed after the linkage of Aadhaar with PAN. — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 31, 2017

Actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently, but any time before 31st August, 2017. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) July 31, 2017

Have you linked your Aadhaar with PAN or Permanent Account Number? If not, this is mandatory and the last date to do so is August 31, 2017. While the government has extended the deadline for filing ITR or income tax return to August 5 citing difficulties faced by assessees due to overloading of the e-filing website, it also extended the last date to link Aadhaar with PAN to August 31. From July 1, Aadhaar-PAN linking has been made mandatory for filing ITR. The finance ministry has said that the returns will be processed after the Aadhaar-PAN linking.The government has decided that for e-filing of income tax returns, "it is sufficient to quote Aadhaar or acknowledgement No. for having applied for Aadhaar in e-filing website". Also, "actual linking of PAN with Aadhaar can be done subsequently, but any time before 31st August, 2017", the finance ministry said on microblogging site Twitter.Here are some ways to link your Aadhaar card with PAN:Aadhaar-PAN linking through SMSFor all taxpayers whose name given in the Aadhaar card and PAN card are identical, a simple SMS-based facility is provided to achieve the linking. Such assessees need to send an SMS to 567678 or 56161 in the format: UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>For example: UIDPAN 111122223333 AAAPA9999QHowever, in case of assessees whose names given in the Aadhaar and PAN cards have a "minor mismatch", according to the Income Tax Department, the linking can be achieved using an online facility.Linking Aadhaar with PAN through income tax websiteA facility available on the Income Tax Department's e-filing website enables assessees with identical names given on Aadhaar and PAN as well as those with a minor mismatch to link the two identities.The taxman has outlined steps to carry out this task through the portal:Once on the income tax e-filing website - incometaxIndiaefiling.gov.in, click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option on the left hand side.Enter your PAN, Aadhaar and name given on the Aadhaar Card. The name detail to be filled in this step is case sensitive.Click on 'Link Aadhaar' button to proceed.An OTP or one-time-password will be sent to the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.Give Aadhaar in PAN application formAadhaar can also be seeded into the PAN database by quoting the biometrics-based identity number in the PAN application form - for allotment of a new PAN or for reprint of PAN card, the taxman has said."In case where Aadhaar name is completely different from name in PAN database then the linkage may fall and the PAN holder has to change the name in either Aadhaar or in PAN database or visit personally to designated PAN application centre of NSDL eGov or UTIITSL for Biometric Aadhaar authentication," it said.