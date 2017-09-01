LinkedIn Reveals Data On Highest-Paying Jobs, Industry In The US

Highlights Findings based on salary data from 2 million members, says LinkedIn Engineering roles in high demand nationwide, LinkedIn survey finds Bargaining power increasing for many workers, says economist

Median Total Compensation by Industry in US

Salary by Industry Industry Median Total Compensation* Median Bonus 1. Software & IT Services $104,700 $11,700 2. Hardware & Networking $101,100 $11,500 3. Manufacturing $85,600 $9,600 4. Healthcare $84,600 $10,900 5. Finance $82,800 $13,000 6. Consumer Goods $80,000 $11,000 7. Construction $78,500 $7,300 8. Corporate Services $75,000 $7,800 9. Legal $72,600 $3,900 10. Media & Communications $71,900 $5,900 11. Transportation & Logistics $70,200 $8,400 12. Retail $69,300 $7,950 13. Real Estate $68,600 $8,500 14. Design $67,800 $3,300 15. Education $59,500 $5,100 *includes bonus and commission if applicable

Here are the highest paying jobs in US

Highest Paying Jobs In US: Overall Role* Median Total Compensation** Median Cash Bonus 1. Orthopaedic Surgeon $450,000 $60,000 2. Cardiologist $382,000 $50,000 3. Radiologist $374,000 $50,000 4. Plastic Surgeon $350,000 $90,000 5. Anesthesiologist $350,000 $25,000 6. Emergency Physician $314,000 $20,000 7. Senior Vice President, Finance $300,000 $80,000 8. Senior Vice President, Sales $300,000 $60,000 9. Senior Managing Director $298,000 $100,000 10. Vice President, Tax $272,000 $67,500 11. Senior Vice President, Human Resources $272,000 $57,500 12. Senior Vice President, Strategy $256,000 $50,000 13. Vice President, Supply Chain $255,000 $62,500 14. Ophthalmologist $250,000 $50,000 15. Medical Director $250,000 $36,000 16. Vice President, Research & Development $248,000 $60,000 17. Senior Vice President, Marketing $245,000 $50,000 18. Associate General Counsel $242,000 $46,000 19. Investment Banking Associate $240,000 $100,000 20. Senior Director, Engineering $239,000 $40,000 *If total median salary was the same for more than one role, the role with a higher annual bonus placed higher on this list **includes bonus and commission if applicable

The job market in the US has been improving with the unemployment rate touching the lowest level since 2001. Professional networking site LinkedIn has come up with ahighlighting the top paying jobs and industries in the US. LinkedIn's findings are based on salary data from over two million LinkedIn members as of April 2017. "Our sample is restricted to LinkedIn members and is affected by how members choose to use the site, which can vary based on professional, social, and regional culture, as well as overall site availability and accessibility," the survey said.Guy Berger, an economist at LinkedIn, said: "While the steady improvement of the job market over the past year hasn't been the same across all industries and job functions, things have gotten better for workers across skill levels, industries and regions. Bargaining power for many workers, like you, is increasing and opens the door to raises, and greater economic opportunity."Among the industries, software & IT services led the table with a median total compensation of $104,700, followed by hardware & networking, manufacturing, healthcare and finance.Geographically, "San Francisco Bay Area leads the country with highest average salary, and the only city exceeding $100K. Helping cement the west coast as the higher-paying coast, Seattle takes the second spot with an average salary of $96K", the report noted."The East Coast cities of Washington D.C., New York and Boston round out the top five. Not surprisingly it's these coastal cities, with typically higher costs of living, that tend to pay most," the LinkedIn report further said.Engineering roles, according to the report, are in high demand nationwide as most regions in the top 20 pay above average for those roles.Source: LinkedInSource: LinkedIn