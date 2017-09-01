LinkedIn Reveals Data On Highest-Paying Jobs, Industry In The US

Among the industries, software & IT services led the table with a median total compensation of $104,700, followed by hardware & networking, manufacturing, healthcare and finance.

Business | | Updated: September 01, 2017 13:34 IST
Engineering roles are in high demand in the US, the LinkedIn report noted.

Highlights

  1. Findings based on salary data from 2 million members, says LinkedIn
  2. Engineering roles in high demand nationwide, LinkedIn survey finds
  3. Bargaining power increasing for many workers, says economist
The job market in the US has been improving with the unemployment rate touching the lowest level since 2001. Professional networking site LinkedIn has come up with a report highlighting the top paying jobs and industries in the US. LinkedIn's findings are based on salary data from over two million LinkedIn members as of April 2017. "Our sample is restricted to LinkedIn members and is affected by how members choose to use the site, which can vary based on professional, social, and regional culture, as well as overall site availability and accessibility," the survey said.

Guy Berger, an economist at LinkedIn, said: "While the steady improvement of the job market over the past year hasn't been the same across all industries and job functions, things have gotten better for workers across skill levels, industries and regions. Bargaining power for many workers, like you, is increasing and opens the door to raises, and greater economic opportunity."

Geographically, "San Francisco Bay Area leads the country with highest average salary, and the only city exceeding $100K. Helping cement the west coast as the higher-paying coast, Seattle takes the second spot with an average salary of $96K", the report noted.

"The East Coast cities of Washington D.C., New York and Boston round out the top five. Not surprisingly it's these coastal cities, with typically higher costs of living, that tend to pay most," the LinkedIn report further said.

Engineering roles, according to the report, are in high demand nationwide as most regions in the top 20 pay above average for those roles.
 

Median Total Compensation by Industry in US

Salary by Industry  
Industry Median Total Compensation*Median Bonus
1. Software & IT Services $104,700 $11,700
2. Hardware & Networking $101,100 $11,500
3. Manufacturing $85,600 $9,600
4. Healthcare $84,600 $10,900
5. Finance $82,800 $13,000
6. Consumer Goods $80,000 $11,000
7. Construction $78,500 $7,300
8. Corporate Services $75,000 $7,800
9. Legal $72,600 $3,900
10. Media & Communications $71,900 $5,900
11. Transportation & Logistics $70,200 $8,400
12. Retail $69,300 $7,950
13. Real Estate $68,600 $8,500
14. Design $67,800 $3,300
15. Education $59,500 $5,100
 *includes bonus and commission if applicable 

Source: LinkedIn

Here are the highest paying jobs in US

Highest Paying Jobs In US: Overall  
Role* Median Total Compensation**Median Cash Bonus
1. Orthopaedic Surgeon $450,000 $60,000
2. Cardiologist $382,000 $50,000
3. Radiologist $374,000 $50,000
4. Plastic Surgeon $350,000 $90,000
5. Anesthesiologist $350,000 $25,000
6. Emergency Physician $314,000 $20,000
7. Senior Vice President, Finance $300,000 $80,000
8. Senior Vice President, Sales $300,000 $60,000
9. Senior Managing Director $298,000 $100,000
10. Vice President, Tax $272,000 $67,500
11. Senior Vice President, Human Resources $272,000 $57,500
12. Senior Vice President, Strategy $256,000 $50,000
13. Vice President, Supply Chain $255,000 $62,500
14. Ophthalmologist$250,000 $50,000
15. Medical Director $250,000 $36,000
16. Vice President, Research & Development $248,000 $60,000
17. Senior Vice President, Marketing $245,000 $50,000
18. Associate General Counsel $242,000 $46,000
19. Investment Banking Associate $240,000 $100,000
20. Senior Director, Engineering $239,000 $40,000
   
*If total median salary was the same for more than one role, the role with a higher annual bonus placed higher on this list
**includes bonus and commission if applicable  

Source: LinkedIn

