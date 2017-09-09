Last Day To File GSTR-1 For July Is Tomorrow: Here's What You Must Know If businesses fail to file their returns by tomorrow, a late fee will be levied.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Today, the government and CBEC tweeted to remind businesses to file their returns.

Hurry Taxpayers ! Due date for filing GSTR-1 for July, 2017 fast approaching #GoodAndSimpleTaxpic.twitter.com/MbCIGPVZf1 — GST@GoI (@askGST_GoI) September 9, 2017 Hurry Taxpayers ! Due date for filing GSTR-1 for July, 2017 fast approaching #GoodAndSimpleTaxpic.twitter.com/2CBiElHDz6 — CBEC (@CBEC_India) September 9, 2017

The government had also extended the deadline for filing of purchase returns or GSTR-2. Earlier, they had to be filed by September 25. GSTR-3, which is the match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, will have to be filed by September 30, in place of September 15, the government said earlier.



"GIC (GST Implementation Committee) decides to extend date of GSTR 1, GSTR 2 and GSTR 3 for the month of July to 10th, 25th and 30th September 2017, respectively," the government had said in a tweet.



With regard to August, the date for filing GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 has been extended to October 5, October 10 and October 15 from earlier September 20, September 25 and September 30, respectively.



In the initial returns filed in form GSTR-3B, taxes worth Rs 92,283 crore were collected for July from just 64.42 per cent of the total taxpayer base. Of the 59.57 lakh businesses, who should file return for July, as many as 38.38 lakh taxpayers accounting for 64.42 per cent of the total businesses who had registered in July had filed their GST returns.



, headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is still underway in Hyderabad.



Through a notification last week, the CBEC had waived fee for delayed filing of GSTR-3B and had allowed businesses to correct errors in the initial return form while filing the final returns. It had also said that entities who had not filed GSTR-3B can file the final returns in GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 and pay taxes.



Here's a quick guide that will end your queries.





The last day for filing of sales return or GSTR-1 for the month of July under the uniform tax code Goods and Services (GST) is September 10. If you’ve still not filed your returns, you need to hurry up because the deadline had already been extended by the government on September 4. If businesses fail to file their returns by tomorrow, a late fee will be levied. Today, the government of India and the Central Board of Excise & Custom (CBEC) tweeted to remind businesses to file their returns.The government had also extended the deadline for filing of purchase returns or GSTR-2. Earlier, they had to be filed by September 25. GSTR-3, which is the match of GSTR-1 and GSTR-2, will have to be filed by September 30, in place of September 15, the government said earlier."GIC (GST Implementation Committee) decides to extend date of GSTR 1, GSTR 2 and GSTR 3 for the month of July to 10th, 25th and 30th September 2017, respectively," the government had said in a tweet.With regard to August, the date for filing GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 has been extended to October 5, October 10 and October 15 from earlier September 20, September 25 and September 30, respectively.In the initial returns filed in form GSTR-3B, taxes worth Rs 92,283 crore were collected for July from just 64.42 per cent of the total taxpayer base. Of the 59.57 lakh businesses, who should file return for July, as many as 38.38 lakh taxpayers accounting for 64.42 per cent of the total businesses who had registered in July had filed their GST returns. The 21st meeting of the GST Council , headed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, is still underway in Hyderabad.Through a notification last week, the CBEC had waived fee for delayed filing of GSTR-3B and had allowed businesses to correct errors in the initial return form while filing the final returns. It had also said that entities who had not filed GSTR-3B can file the final returns in GSTR-1, GSTR-2 and GSTR-3 and pay taxes.