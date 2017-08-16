Last Day Of Big Bazaar Sale - How To Get Rs 1,500 Cashback

Last chance to enjoy exclusive offers at #Mahabachat! Rush to your nearest store, today!

Today is the last day of Big Bazaar's "Maha Bachat" sale. The promotional sale, which opened on August 12, ends today (August 16). In this 5-day long offer, Big Bazaar is giving hefty discounts on various categories of items like food, home & personal care, fashion and home appliances. The retailer is offering up to 50 per cent off on apparels. During this offer, if you shop for Rs. 6,000, then you will get Rs. 1,500 cashback in your Future Pay wallet, Big Bazaar said on its website.On shopping of Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,999, customer will receive Rs 500 as cashback and on shopping of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,999, you will get Rs 1,000 as cashback. To avail this offer it is not mandatory to pay through Future Pay wallet.Provide your 10-digit mobile number to the cashier at the time of billing.After billing, verify the 10-digit mobile number mentioned on bill above the bar code.Post that you need to register on the Future Pay App (in case if you are not registered). Future Pay App can be downloaded from Play Store/App Store or by giving a missed call at 8010 35 0000.A customer needs to download and register on the Future Pay App by 20th August 2017, with the mobile number given at the time of billing to the cashier.You will get Rs.125 per month for 4/8/12 months, depending on the slab, in your Future Pay wallet, on the start of every month from 1th Sept, 2017 onwards.In case of multiple bills, with the same mobile number provided, the bill with the highest value will be considered for the offer.There is no minimum shopping required to redeem the Rs 125 cashback in Future Pay wallet.Unutilized promotional balance will expire at the end of each month in which it is given and will be deducted from the wallet balance.The cashback credited in your Future Pay wallet will always be deducted first in case of spends with Future Pay wallet.Cashback in Future Pay wallet can only be redeemed at Big Bazaar, FBB, Food Bazaar & E-Zone





