Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction Arm Wins Rs 2,525-Crore Orders

L&T said its metallurgical and material handling business had bagged orders worth Rs 2,271 crore in the domestic market.

Business | | Updated: September 12, 2017 10:53 IST
L&T shares rose as much as 1.24 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,231.95 in morning deals

L&T said its metallurgical and material handling business had bagged orders worth Rs 2,271 crore in the domestic market.

Other business segments have won orders worth Rs 254 crore.

At 10:47 am, shares in L&T were trading 0.58 per cent higher at Rs 1,223.95 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was up 0.53 per cent.

