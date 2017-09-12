Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction Arm Wins Rs 2,525-Crore Orders

: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said its construction arm had won orders worth Rs 2,525 crore across its business segments. "The construction arm of L&T has won orders worth Rs 2,525 crore business segments," the engineering and construction major said in a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). L&T said its metallurgical and material handling business had bagged orders worth Rs 2,271 crore in the domestic market. Shares in L&T rose as much as 1.24 per cent to an intraday high of Rs 1,231.95 on the BSE.Other business segments have won orders worth Rs 254 crore.At 10:47 am, shares in L&T were trading 0.58 per cent higher at Rs 1,223.95 apiece on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex index was up 0.53 per cent.