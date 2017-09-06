'Keep Your LinkedIn Profile Updated': Jio Explains Its Hiring Process Inviting applications from eligible candidates for available job positions in the company, Reliance Jio Infocomm said: "We are always looking out for people who can bring fresh perspective and ideas in the team."

Reliance Jio has completed one year of commercial operations



Reliance Jio has come out with a set of guidelines on its portal - jio.com - to explain the hiring process followed by it for recruitment of talent. "If you are someone who loves to explore limitless opportunities, shares our enthusiasm of going the extra mile and would want to be a part of the Digital India Movement, then Jio is the place you need to be in!" Jio further said.



Jio has mentioned "three easy steps" for applying for a job in the company. These are: application (starting from a search for opportunities on Reliance Jio's career portal - careers.jio.com), assessment and selection. Here are some other tips and guidelines as shared by Reliance Jio

1. Application: Reliance Jio lists jobs by service line as well as geography. "You may go through the Job Description and other relevant details mentioned thereon," Jio said. A candidate can upload his or her resume on the portal after creating a "Candidate Profile", it said.



2. Jio's reviews the resume and contacts the candidate for a "brief" telephonic interaction. "If your profile does not match with the position, your resume will be saved in our database for future opportunities and you will be intimated suitably," Jio noted.



3. LinkedIn: Sharing some tips on how a resume should look like, Reliance Jio said: "Make sure your resume is up-to-date with all your information and contact details...Keeping your LinkedIn profile updated...is suggested."



5. Jio assesses applications based on tests and interview, which includes an online aptitude test, functional/technical tests and two rounds of interviews, according to the Jio website. Each interview lasts anywhere between 20 minutes to an hour, it said.



6. After interviewing, feedback from the interview panel is compiled and reviewed, Reliance Jio Infocomm explained. "It's important that we make the right decision not only for our business, but for you as well," it noted.



7. At this stage, the interview feedback is taken up with the company's senior management for final approval, it said.



8. Selected candidates are communicated the status of their application via a telephone call. This is followed by "a written offer via email", Jio added. "You'll have the opportunity to ask any questions and if you're happy with the offer, we'll look forward to welcome you on-board," Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of conglomerate Reliance Industries, further said.



9. After a selected candidate accepts the offer, "you will be informed about the pre-boarding as well as joining formalities", according to Jio.



10. "Being the company that Jio is, our pre-boarding and on-boarding process is completely digital. We would share pre-reads and videos during this period so that you "Discover Jio" before you join us," Reliance Jio added.



