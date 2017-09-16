Just 'Keep Doing' – How A CEO Lived His Los Angeles Hotel Dream

Highlights Mr Kejriwal stayed at a 'weird place' when he once went to LA He 'felt a deep desire' to stay at a luxury hotel there Within a year, he got a chance to check into the same hotel

Internet gaming entrepreneur Alok Kejriwal, the CEO of Games2win, is today synonymous with success. Besides Games2win, Mr Kejriwal has also founded Contests2win, Mobile2win and Media2win. Mobile2win was acquired by Walt Disney in September 2006. Currently Games2win is amongst the top gaming networks from India as per comScore, an American company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behaviour.Mr Kejriwal recently took to Twitter to share an anecdote about his journey from working in a family-owned socks manufacturing company to being the owner of a globally recognized online games company.Mr Kejriwal once visited Los Angeles (LA) for a gaming exhibition. He spent his time at a ‘weird place’ and travelled in buses. He went to Santa Monica, a coastal city in LA. While walking around the city he saw an ‘amazing hotel resort’ and ‘felt a deep desire to stay there’.Mr Kejriwal then goes on to narrate how he was invited for a brainstorming session in Mumbai by IBM India. Weeks later, he was invited for another such session to LA – ‘King Style!’ he says. He was driven to his hotel in a limousine. One hour later he was ‘shocked’ because it was the same hotel where he had desired to stay just one year ago!Another year passed and he found an investor for his startup Games2win - Sumant Mandal, the Managing Director of Clearstone Venture Partners. Mr Mandal was based in Saint Monica and since then Mr Kejriwal has been a regular in the exotic beach city.Mr Kejriwal goes on to talk about the lessons that he learnt. “When you want something, it happens. Be open to serendipity. Keep doing. You have no clue what that leads to.”Games2win is backed by top tier VC firms, states the official website. Besides Clearstone Venture Partners, Nirvana Venture Advisors, Nexus Venture Partners, ICICI Venture and, Saama Capital also have stakes in the firm.