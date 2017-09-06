JioPhone: When To Book, How To Register Your Interest And More JioPhone bookings started on August 24, and continued till early on August 26 before the company stopped taking the pre-orders, both online and offline.

Reliance Jio aims to deliver around 5 million handsets in a week.



"Millions have pre-booked the JioPhone," Reliance Jio said on microblogging site Twitter. Reliance Jio also said it would inform those interested in JioPhone about the bookings window when it opens next.



Thank you! Are you ready to experience the Digital Life with JioPhone? Register here & know when pre booking resumes https://t.co/US9kyg1MMlpic.twitter.com/7M21AK9wX3 — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) August 25, 2017

JioPhone Features and specifications:



Jiophone comes with 2.4-inch display, 1.2GHz dual-core processor, 512MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage, with microSD support up to 128GB. It supports 22 Indian languages, voice assistant to control certain functions and the option to mirror content playing on the phone to the TV using a cable.



Currently, the company has suspended the pre-booking for JioPhone. But users can register their interest for JioPhone online.



How to register your interest for JioPhone:



Interested individuals can also register their interest in JioPhone online by clicking on the "Register Now" link. It will take you to a new page where you have to share your details like name, email, phone number and area pincode and register your interest for the 4G feature phone. "The User shall be notified of the pre-booking date separately vide email/SMS," the company said.



Reliance Jio plans to capture a bigger pie of the 50 crore-feature phone market through JioPhone. Analysts say JioPhone has the potential to disrupt the telecom sector again as incumbent operators still get a major chunk of their revenue from voice calls.



Reliance Industries' shares have surged over 50 per cent since Jio started its operations last September. Reliance has invested around Rs 2 lakh crore in Jio which had amassed over 12 crore customers by June 30.



