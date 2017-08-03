JioPhone To Spur Demand For Data Services In Big Way: Report Some analysts say that other telecom operators could take cue from JioPhone and launch their own 4G feature phones in association with handset-makers.

"RIL's telecom bet could be a true-blue game changer for the group. How competition actually reacts will be the second part of the story!" Angel Broking's further noted in its post.



Here are five other things pointed out by Angel Broking in its July 25 post:



1. Effectively, 90 per cent of Reliance Industries' total investment into its telecom arm Jio has "already been recouped by RIL shareholders in the form of value accretion".



2. RIL shares have risen 56.18 per cent in the past one year. The brokerage said that the movement in RIL share price as "a phenomenal performance for a stock of that size".



3. The amount that Reliance Industries has sunk into the Jio business is around Rs 2,00,000 crore. As a result of the Jio venture, RIL's market cap has risen by nearly Rs 1,80,000 crore in the past one year, Angel Broking said.



4. When the cash flows from Jio actually begin to show up meaningfully, the impact on valuation will be much bigger, it said.



5. "The real alpha for the RIL stock came after the launch of Reliance Jio in September last year," it noted.



