JioPhone Registration Process For Individuals And Businesses. Details Here

India ka Smartphone, #JioPhone is almost here! Register now and stay tuned for the latest update! https://t.co/jsDbt6ucrapic.twitter.com/pUlaizkosd— Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) August 3, 2017
The low-cost JioPhone, supported with 4G Volte network, comes with an "effective zero price" as the company will refund the purchasing cost of Rs 1,500 after three years while returning the handset. Jio has come up with a "Keep me posted" link on its website where users can register for the handsets. Jio aims to deliver 5 million units each week.
How individuals can register for JioPhone: For individual bookings, users only need to share their details like name, email ID, contact number with area pin code.
Reliance Jio aims to deliver 5 million units each week (Image: A screenshot from Jio's website)
For business purposes: Users need to share contact details with their company's name, area pin code, PAN or GSTN, email IDs and contact number. They also need to provide the quantity of the handsets required.
Users can also register for JioFi through this link (Image: A screenshot from Jio's website)
Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, entered into the telecom industry last year with its $30 billion bet on Jio, upending the sector with its cheap smartphones and data plans.
Some analysts expect other telecom operators to take cue from JioPhone and launch 4G feature phones in association with handset makers. AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market, had told NDTV earlier that JioPhone will help Jio penetrate deeper into Indian markets. Other telecom operators could also follow the JioPhone model and launch such low-cost handsets in association with handset manufacturers, he said. "That is very good for the market. The telecom companies can bring handset costs down."