JioPhone Registration Process For Individuals And Businesses. Details Here

"JioPhone is almost here". Reliance Jio has tweeted this message and also shared the registration process for much awaited 4G feature phone. "JioPhone is almost here! Register now and stay tuned for the latest update!" Jio said in a recent tweet. JioPhone will be available for beta testing from August 15 while the actual bookings will start from August 24. This is similar to the company's last year process when it offered Jio services in beta stage first before the actual rollout in September. Users who have pre-booked JioPhone will start getting it from September onwards on a first-come-first-serve basis.The low-cost JioPhone, supported with 4G Volte network, comes with an "effective zero price" as the company will refund the purchasing cost of Rs 1,500 after three years while returning the handset. Jio has come up with a "Keep me posted" link on its website where users can register for the handsets. Jio aims to deliver 5 million units each week.For individual bookings, users only need to share their details like name, email ID, contact number with area pin code.Reliance Jio aims to deliver 5 million units each week (Image: A screenshot from Jio's website)Users need to share contact details with their company's name, area pin code, PAN or GSTN, email IDs and contact number. They also need to provide the quantity of the handsets required.Users can also register for JioFi through this link (Image: A screenshot from Jio's website)Reliance Industries, led by the country's richest man Mukesh Ambani, entered into the telecom industry last year with its $30 billion bet on Jio, upending the sector with its cheap smartphones and data plans.Some analysts expect other telecom operators to take cue from JioPhone and launch 4G feature phones in association with handset makers. AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market, had told NDTV earlier that JioPhone will help Jio penetrate deeper into Indian markets. Other telecom operators could also follow the JioPhone model and launch such low-cost handsets in association with handset manufacturers, he said. "That is very good for the market. The telecom companies can bring handset costs down."