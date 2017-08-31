JioPhone: Know When Booking Resumes, How To Register Your Interest Reliance Jio aims to capture a 50-crore strong customer base using the 4G feature phone, which will be available from next month onwards.

Reliance Jio opened bookings for its 4G-enabled feature phone-JioPhone- last month. However, it stopped booking for the JioPhone a day and half after it opened saying "Millions have pre-booked the Jiophone". Reliance Jio aims to capture a 50-crore strong customer base using the 4G feature phone, which will be available from next month onwards. Jio has not given a date for the commercial launch of JioPhone. Being offered effectively "free" at a deposit of Rs 1,500 - refundable after three years on return of product, the JioPhone is widely seen to disrupt the telecom sector further, say some analysts."Millions have pre-booked the JioPhone," Reliance Jio said on microblogging site Twitter. Reliance Jio also said it would inform those interested in JioPhone about the bookings window when it opens next.Currently, Jio has suspended the pre-booking of the Jiophone. But those interested in the JioPhone can register their interest with Reliance Jio online. Users can fill a form on the Jio website - jio.com - to submit their "expression of interest for Jio Phone offered by Reliance Retail Ltd", the telecom company said on its website. "The User shall receive an email / SMS confirmation upon registration," Jio added.The JioPhone will be available in September, Jio has said earlier.Interested individuals can also register their interest in JioPhone online by clicking on the "Register Now" link. It will take you to a new page where you have to share your details like name, email, phone number and area pincode and register your interest for the 4G feature phone. "The User shall be notified of the pre booking date separately vide email/SMS," the company said.