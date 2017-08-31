JioPhone Booking: How To Track Your Delivery Status You have one more option to check the status of JioPhone booking if you have used a Jio mobile number while booking the JioPhone.

Reliance Jio suspended booking for the JioPhone just one and a half days after it opened the bookings for the 4G feature phone last week. Jio has said earlier that it will start delivering the JioPhone from September onwards. If you managed to book a JioPhone, you might be interested in knowing when your JioPhone will arrive. You can know the status of your JioPhone booking by calling 18008908900. When you will call this number, it will ask you for the mobile number using which you had booked the JioPhone. Once you enter the mobile number and confirm it, it will tell you the status of your booking or else it will tell you that you will receive an SMS regarding your booking status soon.You have one more option to check the status of JioPhone booking if you have used a Jio mobile number while booking the JioPhone. You can visit your MyJio app and under "manage vouchers" you can track the status of your JioPhone order.Those who could not book the JioPhone earlier can register their interest online so that Jio will notify you when the booking opens again. Reliance Jio plans to capture a bigger pie of the 50 crore-feature phone market through JioPhone. Analysts say JioPhone has the potential to disrupt the telecom sector again as incumbent operators still get a major chunk of their revenue from voice calls. Using the JioPhone, users can make unlimited voice calls and data benefit by making a monthly recharge of Rs 153, Jio has said earlier.Reliance Jio is offering the JioPhone for a deposit of Rs 1,500, which will be refunded back after three years when you return the used phone to the company.