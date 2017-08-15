JioPhone Beta Testing begins Today. How To Pre-Book 'Free' 4G Phone

The much-awaited JioPhone will be made available for beta testing from today although the actual bookings will commence from August 24. The widely anticipated JioPhone is a 4G feature that comes with an "effective zero price". JioPhone will be given to users at a security deposit of Rs 1,500, which will be fully refunded to them after three years while returning the phone. Users will start getting JioPhone by September on a first-come-first-served basis.To pre-book JioPhone, users can register their interest on the Jio website by clicking on the "Keep me posted" link. Other than the "Keep me posted" link, users can also register for it by SMS. A Reliance Jio customer care executive said that you can also register your interest for the JioPhone through SMS. To register your interest you have to type "JPyour area PIN codeJio Store code near your locality" and send it to 7021170211. Users can get the store code by visiting the nearest Jio store.JioPhone's marketing strategy is similar to the company's last year effort when it offered Jio services in beta stage, ahead of the actual rollout in September last year. Through this JioPhone, Reliance Jio is targeting to grab a bigger pie of the 50-crore feature-phone subscriber market, analysts say.Jio is aiming to deliver around 5 million JioPhones every week.AK Prabhakar, head of research at IDBI Capital Market, had told NDTV earlier that JioPhone will help the company penetrate deeper into Indian markets. "That (JioPhone launch) is very good for the market. The telecom companies can bring handset costs down," he stated.